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Burnley remain ‘unconvinced’ on sanctioning a departure for Luca Koleosho to Fiorentina despite the player being keen on joining the Italians.

The 21-year-old winger joined Burnley from Espanyol in the summer of 2023, but since joining, Koleosho has failed to make an impact.

During the winter transfer window Burnley let him join Paris FC on loan with an option to buy in the summer and upon seeing his performances it was suggested that the Ligue 1 outfit were seriously considering triggering the option.

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However, Paris FC decided against making his move permanent and Koleosho returned to Turf Moor following the expiry of his loan spell.

Fiorentina showed interest in the forward in June and a former player of La Viola, Sauro Fattori, advised the club to focus on bringing back Manor Solomon, with Koleosho as a backup.

The 21-year-old Italian managed to climb up Fiorentina’s shortlist and it was suggested that the Burnley star fits the profile of player Fabio Grosso is looking for.

Early in July it was suggested that Koleosho’ move to Fiorentina was gathering momentum and the Italian was close to joining La Viola this summer.

League played in La Liga Championship Premier League Ligue 1 Leagues Luca Koleosho has played in

Fiorentina, it was claimed, managed to reach an agreement with the Turf Moor outfit regarding a transfer fee worth €10m with €2m in bonuses for the winger, with the player set to earn €1m per annum.

However, a late twist came in the transfer saga of Koleosho when Paris FC joined the race and submitted a significantly higher bid than Fiorentina.

The Serie A outfit, however, refused to get into a bidding war with Paris FC and they decided to bank on the player being in favour of moving to Florence.

And, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Firenzeviola), Burnley are ‘unconvinced’ about letting Koleosho join Fiorentina.

Burnley will be keen to get the maximum possible price for the winger and may feel Fiorentina’s proposal is now not good enough.

Last month, Fiorentina made it clear that they will not wait indefinitely for Koleosho and they might move on to different options on their list.

The Burnley star has three years left on his current deal, but he is likely to depart this summer.