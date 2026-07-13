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Inter Milan are ‘determined at all costs to sign’ Curtis Jones from Liverpool, with the midfielder waiting for progress in transfer talks to be made.

Jones is out of contract at Liverpool next summer and having seen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate run down their contracts in successive years, may well be wary of a repeat.

Liverpool have rejected an offer from Inter Milan for Jones though and have been clear he will only leave if their valuation is met.

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Jones remains a dream target for Inter Milan, who feel he fits the profile of what boss Cristian Chivu is looking for perfectly.

Inter Milan will go back in for the midfielder and, according to Sky Italia (via Italian journalist Daniele Mari), Jones is someone the Nerazzurri are ‘determined at all costs to sign’.

Talks are ongoing over putting a deal in place and Jones is waiting for Inter Milan to reach an agreement with Liverpool.

The midfielder has been linked with a number of Premier League sides, but appears keen to make the move to the San Siro this summer.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Jones, 25, has won just six England caps and was not in serious contention to secure a spot in the Three Lions’ World Cup squad.

He may hope heading to Serie A and playing a prominent role will help to push him back into the England picture.

Jones came through the youth ranks at Anfield and has only played for Liverpool so far in his career.

The spell though has been trophy-laden for the homegrown talent, with two Premier Leagues, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two EFL Cups to his name.

A move to Inter Milan could potentially see Jones come up against Liverpool in the Champions League next season.