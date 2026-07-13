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‘Everyone wants Oumar Solet’ as the race for the Udinese defender heats up, amid Leeds United intensifying contact with his entourage.

The centre-back enjoyed an impressive campaign with Udinese last season, making 35 Serie A appearances while chipping in with three goals and one assist.

Although Udinese finished tenth in the table, Solet’s performances did not go unnoticed, with Newcastle United emerging as the first club to register interest back in early May.

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The club’s sporting director admitted last month that the 26-year-old is attracting significant interest, with the club prepared to cash in this summer and even open to a loan move as he enters the final year of his contract.

Leeds need a replacement for Pascal Struijk, who they have sold, and may even want another centre-back beyond that.

They have identified Solet as a real option, but there is big competition as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Udinese, ‘everyone wants’ to sign the defender.

There is interest from Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but Leeds are in the process of intensifying contacts with Solet’s entourage as they try to position themselves.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

His rise has been fuelled not only by an excellent campaign in Italy but also by a successful four-year spell at Red Bull Salzburg, where he won three Austrian Bundesliga titles and lifted the Austrian Cup.

That winning pedigree, combined with his commanding displays at the back, has made Solet an appealing option for several clubs, particularly Daniel Farke’s Leeds side as they look to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish.

Solet played with Leeds defender Jaka Bijol at Udinese and a move to Elland Road would see the pair reunite.

Elsewhere, Leeds’ pursuit of Diogo Leite has also gathered momentum after the defender shelved a move to the Saudi Pro League, while the Whites continue to monitor highly rated goalkeeper Kanye Van Oevelen as they look to strengthen their backline.

They are also understood to be in advanced talks to land Tarik Muharemovic following his impressive performances for Bosnia & Herzegovina at the World Cup.