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Besiktas are working on a ‘secret transfer’ behind the scenes to win the race for Leeds United target Julian Brandt.

The German attacking midfielder is a free agent after the expiry of his Borussia Dortmund contract and Daniel Farke wants him at Elland Road.

Leeds have been making a concerted push to tempt Brandt to the Premier League, but there is fierce competition for his signature.

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A host of sides scent a real bargain in the German and have been trying to win him over.

Underneath the noise though, Besiktas have been working on a ‘secret transfer’ for Brandt, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Talks have begun between Besiktas and Brandt’s camp, with the Turkish side determined to keep them as low profile as possible.

It is suggested the discussions are taking place ‘intensely’, but also ‘quietly’.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Besiktas boss Vincenzo Italiano has signed off on the transfer and wants Brandt to be added to his squad.

Landing the German amid fierce competition would be a big coup for Besiktas and they are deliberately working away in the background.

What progress Leeds have made in their bid to sign Brandt remains to be seen, but as with Besiktas, signing him would be seen as a coup for the Whites.

His free agent status should allow Leeds more wiggle room when it comes to putting a lucrative proposal in front of the former Dortmund man.

Inside Futbol looked at what Brandt would bring Leeds if he does move to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds are facing busy weeks ahead as they try to bring in at least one new goalkeeper, along with another centre-back, and then more signings further down the pitch.

Brandt will be in no rush to jump into a decision given his free agent status offers flexibility on when he can pick his next club.