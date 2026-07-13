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Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans is due to have his ‘medical tomorrow’ as he closes in on a move to Manchester United.

With Aston Villa splashing the cash to beat Newcastle United to the signature of Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi, eyes have also been on balancing the books at Villa Park, even if losing Tielemans is not ideal.

A move for Tielemans though is a surprise, with one Belgian commentator insisting earlier this summer that a departure was not on the cards.

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Now though Tielemans is Manchester United bound, with the two clubs having agreed a fee and the Red Devils even booking the Belgian in for a medical.

The move will scoop Aston Villa over £35m, with a release clause in his deal triggered by Manchester United.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst wrote on X: “Tielemans due to have medical tomorrow. Deal could range between £35m and £40m.”

The swoop will likely be considered something of a coup for Manchester United as they look to continue their rebuild under new boss Michael Carrick.

Tielemans will come face to face with Aston Villa in the Premier League and could even meet his soon to be former employers in the Champions League.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

However, opinions on whether Tielemans is a world class performer are split.

Just last year one former Belgian star insisted that Tielemans is not world class because while he is good in possession, he is not effective in transitions and is not aggressive enough.

While a move to Manchester United has appealed to Tielemans, switching to Saudi Arabia did not and he knocked back an approach from a Saudi Pro League side earlier this year.

With expectations at Manchester United sky high, Tielemans will be hoping to help the Red Devils to fight for the Premier League title in the new campaign.

He departs Aston Villa having helped the club to win the Europa League last season and qualify for next season’s Champions League.