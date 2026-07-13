Stu Forster/Getty Images

Feyenoord expect ‘more big offers’ for Givairo Read after rejecting Nottingham Forest’s opening bid, with the Premier League club ‘serious and keen’ on a deal for the defender.

The right-back, who joined Feyenoord’s academy in 2023 before breaking into the senior side, appears increasingly likely to leave this summer, with Forest determined to bring him to the Premier League as part of Oliver Glasner’s plans.

The Tricky Trees have already seen an opening offer rejected, but a Dutch journalist has confirmed that Read is not considered untouchable by the Rotterdam club.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

According to Feyenoord Transfermarkt, further substantial offers are expected for the Netherlands Under-21 international after Forest’s first attempt fell short of an agreement.

It is claimed that the City Ground outfit remain the only club showing concrete intent at present, although a prolonged transfer saga could invite fresh interest in the 20-year-old.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City have also been linked with the defender, but neither club have made a formal approach.

During the previous transfer window, Paris FC tested Feyenoord’s resolve with an offer worth more than €20m, but Read opted to stay in Rotterdam and continue his development for another season.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The Amsterdam-born talent has made 54 senior appearances for Feyenoord during his time at De Kuip, contributing 16 goals and assists combined.

Twenty of those came last season, when he registered two goals and three assists despite missing part of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

With three years remaining on his Feyenoord contract, the Eredivisie side hold all the cards as they await fresh offers for Read, leaving Nottingham Forest with work to do if they are to prise him away.

At the same time, the Tricky Trees may also have to fend off interest in Nicolo Savona, with Atalanta continuing to keep close tabs on the defender.

Glasner will want new signings through the door as quickly as possible this summer in order to give him a full pre-season to work with them on the training pitch and in friendlies.

It remains to be seen if Forest can bring the Read pursuit to a successful conclusion.