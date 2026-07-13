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Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has intensified talks with Leeds United star Lucas Perri’s entourage as the Italian side look to ‘stay ahead of the competition’.

Leeds brought in the 28-year-old shot stopper to the club from Lyon to become their first-choice goalkeeper, and he began his career at Elland Road brilliantly.

However, his form took a dip following his injury and he lost his place in the starting lineup to Karl Darlow and made his last league appearance in early January for them.

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The Brazilian drew interest in January from Turkish giants Besiktas, who were keen on landing him, but Leeds were not ready to let him go.

Darlow has left to join Manchester United on a free transfer and Illan Meslier signed a deal with English champions Arsenal which has left Daniel Farke short of options in the goalkeeping department.

Perri also has suitors in the market and it has been suggested that Leeds are ready to let the Brazilian shot-stopper leave the club if an offer in the region of €12m comes their way.

Torino are among Perri’s admirers, but it was suggested that he is not the Turin outfit’s priority target, as they are keen on Paraguayan international Orlando Gill.

Goalkeeper Left for Illan Meslier Arsenal Karl Darlow Free agent Goalkeepers that have left Leeds United this summer

However, it seems that Torino have decided to step up their interest in the Leeds star, as according to Italian daily La Stampa (via Cuoretoro), Petrachi has intensified talks with Perri’s entourage regarding a transfer.

Torino want to ‘stay ahead of the competition’ for Perri, though it remains unclear what his other options are.

The Serie A outfit are not ready to pay Leeds’ price tag for Perri and they want him on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Perri has Italian roots which will make him eligible for dual citizenship and in the event of transfer taking place he will not take up a non-EU player slot for Torino.

Leeds are actively looking to add a new goalkeeper to their lineup, with Japanese international Zion Suzuki on their agenda and Parma’s CEO recently stated that the 23-year-old is likely to join a team outside of Italy.

It was suggested that the Japanese rejected a move to Elland Road, but the Whites have refused to give up on him and remained strong on landing him.

Leeds are also keen on FC Volendam goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen.