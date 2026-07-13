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Stoke City attacking midfielder Jun-ho Bae has been picked out by French giants Lyon as a ‘potential bargain’ signing this summer.

Lyon are swinging into overdrive with their summer transfer window recruitment, with already five fresh faces having arrived at Les Gones.

With worries over whether midfielders Tanner Tessman and Orel Mangala will stay, Lyon are looking to add in the engine room and the trail has led to the Potteries.

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Lyon have picked out Stoke’s Bae as a prospective signing this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

With Bae into the final year of his contract at Stoke, Lyon sense a ‘potential bargain’ in the shape of the South Korea international midfielder.

The swoop could well be made easier by Bae himself as it is suggested that he is tempted by the idea of a move to Lyon this summer.

Lyon have now ‘accelerated’ efforts to bring the 22-year-old in.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Stoke fell off after a positive start in the Championship last season and were well short of challenging for promotion.

Losing Bae would be a blow for Potters boss Mark Robins and it is unclear what asking price the club might put on his head.

Bae arrived at Stoke in the summer of 2023 and wasted no time in catching the eye, with clubs being linked with considering moves for him in the January 2025 transfer window.

The Korean has clocked regular game time since joining the Potters and featured in 42 of 46 Championship games for the side last term.

His goal return has been down from what might have been ideally expected, with none of his three full Championship seasons seeing goals go over the three goals a season mark.

Given some disappointment, Stoke could potentially welcome the chance to offload the 22-year-old if the fee on offer from Lyon is high enough.