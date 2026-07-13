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Sunderland, Leeds United and Newcastle United are now ‘pushing hard’ for Bosnia centre-back Tarik Muharemovic, with it suggested that this week will be ‘decisive’ in deciding his future.

The 23-year-old Juventus academy product joined fellow Italian side Sassuolo on loan in the summer of 2024 and last summer made his move permanent.

Muharemovic was a standout player in Sassuolo’s defence last term as he really kicked on with his development and the Serie A side are expected to lose him as a result, with Premier League interest high.

The Bosnia international, who played at the World Cup, has Sunderland, Leeds and Newcastle all keen to be his next destination.

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Sunderland, who will be in the Europa League next season, want to add at the back and have also been working on a deal for long-time target Jhon Lucumi.

The Black Cats, as is the case with Leeds and Newcastle, are prepared to meet Muharemovic’s €3.5m per year salary demands.

Newcastle, who have suffered disappointment in the transfer window this summer, also want Muharemovic to add to the ranks.

Leeds though are keen and need centre-backs, with Pascal Struijk now sold to Brighton; the Whites are big admirers of Muharemovic.

Interested Can offer Sunderland Premier League, Europa League Leeds United Premier League Newcastle United Premier League Destinations for Muharemovic

Now, against that backdrop, all three Premier League sides are ‘pushing hard’ for the Bosnian, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta.

The coming week is now rated as being ‘decisive’ in deciding just where Muharemovic goes this summer.

Sassuolo want a fee in the region of €40m to let Muharemovic, who has five more years left on his current deal, depart.

His former club Juventus will be entitled to 50 per cent of the fee, meaning Sassuolo are keen to drive it up.

The Bosnian star was part of his national team’s 2026 World Cup campaign, where he featured three times for them while picking up a red card against Switzerland in their game in the group stage.

Now with Bosnia out of the World Cup, Muharemovic is free to ponder his next move.