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Vasco da Gama have gained confidence in the pursuit of Nottingham Forest star Jair Cunha after the change in management changed thinking at the City Ground.

Forest signed the 21-year-old Brazilian centre-back from Botafogo in the summer of 2025, but Jair Cunha failed to establish himself in the starting lineup in his first season with the club.

The Tricky Trees saw a host of managerial changes last season and Jair Cunha barely managed to feature in the first half of the campaign.

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Under previous manager Vitor Pereira the young defender started eight games, including five games in the Premier League, but the Portuguese manager left at the end of the season.

Former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who became the second highest-paid manager in the Premier League, has been appointed as the Reds’ new manager and signing a centre-back is on his agenda this summer.

With Nottingham Forest in the market to strengthen their centre-back department, the young Brazilian’s game time under Glasner seems uncertain.

Jair Cunha wants to secure regular football next season, which will help in his development and there is a taker in the market for him, as Vasco are keen on signing the player on a season-long loan this summer.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, ‘a change at Nottingham Forest’ has led to a change in the thinking over Jair Cunha, who could now leave.

Glasner though has not yet given a firm indication over the 21-year-old.

The Brazilian outfit in the past have done successful business with Nottingham Forest and in the winter transfer window Forest loaned out Cuiabano to Vasco.

It has been suggested that Forest are so far satisfied with the way Cuiabano’s loan spell is progressing, which Vasco believe will help them to convince the Tricky Trees to sanction a loan for Jair Cunha.

It is expected that the negotiations regarding the young defender will progress in the coming days.

During the winter Botafogo also came in with an offer to take Jair Cunha on loan, but a move never materialised.

Nottingham Forest have shown interest in Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi, but the Colombian has put their offer on hold to see whether any better offer comes his way.