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Nottingham Forest are ‘almost certainly’ set to put in a new offer for Sevilla’s left-sided star Oso, who is ‘convinced’ about the City Ground as a destination.

The Tricky Trees opted for a managerial change this summer despite Vitor Pereira guiding the club to safety and a solid run in the Europa League.

Nottingham Forest then moved quickly to appoint former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner as his successor in an ambitious move.

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With the summer transfer window in full swing, the City Ground side are looking to strengthen their squad following a 16th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

The Tricky Trees are being linked with multiple players all across Europe, including Oso from Sevilla, who first emerged as a target for them earlier this month.

It was later suggested that Nottingham Forest were ‘best placed’ to sign the Spaniard, with Sevilla ready to use the cash received to pursue a striker.

Fiorentina also recently joined the race for the 23-year-old, providing competition to the Premier League side, as Fabio Paratici continues his rebuild at La Viola.

Club Years Malaga 2021-2022 Sevilla 2022- Oso’s career history

Nottingham Forest though are still working on snaring Oso and are major contenders for his signature.

According to Spanish daily AS, Nottingham Forest are ‘almost certainly’ expected to increase their bid for Oso, with the player ‘convinced’ about the move.

Although Fiorentina remains keen on the Spaniard, the City Ground outfit are likely to have a financial advantage over the Serie A side.

Sevilla are demanding €10m plus add-ons for the 23-year-old, whose contract runs for one more year.

They have been trying to negotiate a new contract with Oso, but cannot meet his demands, and he would earn far more at Nottingham Forest.

The Spanish side will be looking to generate as much revenue as they can, with the left-sided star unlikely to stay beyond this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be able to secure the signature of Oso amid Serie A interest.