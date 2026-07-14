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Celtic are ‘among the interested clubs’ in out-of-favour Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg, who slipped through their grasp on deadline day last summer.

The 28-year-old emerged as one of the Bhoys’ priority targets last summer, with the Scottish champions making a determined push to prise him away from Anderlecht.

An offer was duly lodged, but it fell short of the Belgian outfit’s valuation, and Celtic’s reluctance to bridge the gap ultimately allowed Ajax to seize the initiative in the race.

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Dolberg eventually swapped Belgium for Amsterdam instead, leaving the Bhoys empty-handed after investing significant effort into the pursuit.

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus criticised Celtic’s decision to leave their striker business until the closing stages of the window.

The Hoops eventually turned to free agent Kelechi Iheanacho, a move McManus argued would do little to excite the Celtic support.

A veteran journalist also took aim at the Celtic hierarchy, accusing the club of misleading supporters with the arrival of the Nigerian.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Celtic’s search for attacking reinforcements continued into the winter window, with temporary moves for Tomas Cvancara, Junior Adamu and Joel Mvuka failing to hit the mark.

Martin O’Neill’s side have again made strengthening the striker department a priority this summer, already adding Camilo Duran in a deal a former top-flight midfielder believes could prove a major coup.

That, however, is unlikely to be the end of their business in the position and Celtic are ‘among the clubs interested’ in landing Dolberg, according to Danish outlet PL Bold.

The 28-year-old Dane’s return to Ajax failed to unfold as anticipated, with the striker enduring a frustrating campaign that produced just three Eredivisie goals from 22 appearances.

His absence from Ajax’s pre-season training camp only added further fuel to speculation surrounding his future, with the striker free to go if a good bid comes in.

Whether Celtic finally succeed in getting their hands on the striker should they intensify their pursuit is still to unfold, although, just as they discovered last summer, they are unlikely to have a clear run, with Danish outfit Midtjylland also ‘closely following his situation’.

Midtjylland’s interest is tied to the future of Franculino Dju, who continues to attract interest and should he move on, Dolberg could quickly emerge as the club’s leading replacement.

Dolberg is by no means the only name under consideration at Celtic Park either, with Kieron Bowie also firmly on the club’s radar, although he too is attracting significant attention, with several Serie A clubs vying for his services.