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Celtic are set to miss out on Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Tjark Ernst, who is set to move to Dutch giants Feyenoord for a fee of €5m.

Martin O’Neill’s Scottish champions are looking to boost their options between the sticks following the retirement of Kasper Schmeichel.

While Celtic have Viljami Sinisalo to call upon, with the Finn having impressed between the sticks last term and helped the Bhoys secure a domestic double, they do want another goalkeeper.

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Several options have been looked at, with Ernst firmly appearing on Celtic’s radar as a possible signing.

The Scottish champions though are set to miss out on the shot-stopper, who has decided which club he wants to join, with a deal seemingly in place.

According to German daily Bild, it is Dutch giants Feyenoord who will be Ernst’s next destination, with a fee of €5m expected to be paid.

Wolfsburg were also keen on signing Ernst, but he ‘rejected’ a move to the 2. Bundesliga side, and is now heading for the Netherlands.

Goalkeeper Country Viljami Sinisalo Finland Ross Doohan Scotland Celtic’s first team goalkeepers

Celtic will now have to widen their search for their new goalkeeper in the transfer market, having already missed out on Jari De Busser, who has joined AZ Alkmaar.

The Bhoys remain interested in Las Palmas goalkeeper Dinko Horkas but are yet to send a formal offer to the Spanish outfit.

Landing a new goalkeeper will be something O’Neill will want to happen quickly, with Celtic’s pre-season now firmly under way.

The Bhoys are currently at their pre-season training camp in Portugal and are due to face Sporting Lisbon in a friendly clash this evening.

Meanwhile, Celtic are looking to address other areas of the squad as well and are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Egypt international Haissem Hassan from Spanish side Real Oviedo, but face competition from clubs in Spain and England.