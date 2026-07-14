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Former scout Riccardo Guffanti has hailed Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as a ‘top-notch’ player, while pointing to the Italian’s courageous decision to walk away from Udinese in pursuit of regular football as the defining moment behind his rise.

The 29-year-old’s future in north London has been clouded by uncertainty in recent months as he does not feature in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

The Italian tactician holds Antonin Kinsky in high regard, rewarding him with a new contract and viewing him as his first-choice goalkeeper, while Spurs have also strengthened the department with the arrival of Martin Dubravka.

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As a result, Vicario has been exploring his options, with Tottenham even claimed to be open to sanctioning a loan move should a suitable opportunity arise and a loan fee offered.

Juventus have continued to keep tabs on the Italian and he has been identified as a viable option in Turin, although the Bianconeri are currently prioritising a move for Aston Villa custodian Emi Martinez.

A former Serie A goalkeeper has previously suggested Vicario would not improve the Old Lady, although a former Serie A boss has taken the opposite stance, labelling him as one of the finest shot-stoppers in European football.

Napoli have also been monitoring Vicario’s situation, with sporting director Giovanni Manna holding lengthy informal talks with the Italian last month.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Serie A outfit’s pursuit, however, hinges on whether current number one Alex Meret commits his future to the club, with his contractual situation still unresolved.

Reflecting on Vicario’s journey, Guffanti argued the goalkeeper’s rise was built as much on personality and character as talent, praising his ability to overcome setbacks.

He recalled how Vicario made the rare decision to leave Udinese and instead drop into Serie D football because he refused to remain behind two established goalkeepers, stressing that very few young players would have the courage to take such a path purely in pursuit of regular football.

Guffanti added that Vicario’s willingness to take that gamble ultimately paid off, with the Tottenham goalkeeper gradually rebuilding his career after his spell in Serie D before his quality inevitably came to the fore.

He further lauded the Italian as a goalkeeper of the highest calibre, convinced his talent was always destined to shine through

Guffanti said on Radio Tutto Napoli (via Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web): “I want to talk about Vicario because his story is exceptional in terms of his character choices.

“I always talk about personality, character, the ability to emerge from difficulties.”

He then shed light on the situation Vicario found himself in during his Udinese spell: “He truly had the strength and courage to ask to leave Udinese and preferred to go and play among the amateurs.

“He did it precisely for his personality and his character, because he didn’t want to remain closed off knowing he had two players in front of him, equally important players.

“It’s rare for a young man at that stage to decide to leave a professional club just to play for an amateur club.

“He followed that path, going to play in Serie D, then he recovered and slowly re-emerged, because in the end the quality of the players always comes out.

“And he is top-notch.”

Whether Napoli press ahead with a move for Vicario this summer should become clearer as the transfer window progresses, although a former Serie A goalkeeper has already backed the move, while an Italian legend has also spoken highly of the Spurs shot-stopper.

The Italian could yet emerge as an option for Juventus as well, although that would likely depend on their pursuit of Martinez failing to come to fruition.