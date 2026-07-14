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Fulham have renewed their pursuit of Trabzonspor defensive starlet Chibuike Nwaiwu, with personal terms understood to be in place as the Premier League side remain determined to complete the transfer.

The right-footed Nigerian has emerged as one of the most exciting defensive prospects after enjoying a breakthrough Turkish Super Lig campaign last season.

Comfortable at centre-back, right-back, defensive midfield and central midfield, his versatility has quickly become one of his standout qualities.

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Nwaiwu arrived at Trabzonspor from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in January but wasted no time establishing himself as a regular starter for the Black Sea Storm.

The 22-year-old featured in 21 matches for the Super Lig outfit, scoring three goals and providing one assist as Trabzonspor secured a third-place finish in the league.

His impressive rise also earned him a Nigeria debut in March, with the 22-year-old going on to collect three caps during the international window.

The defender has since become a priority target for Fulham, who held talks with Nwaiwu and his representatives last week, with personal terms already understood to have been agreed ahead of a proposed move to west London.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

According to Turkish journalist Hasan Tuncel, the Cottagers have now reopened talks with Trabzonspor as they step up their pursuit, remaining ‘determined to complete the transfer’ of the 22-year-old to Craven Cottage under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

It is also understood that Fulham have formally requested permission to hold direct talks with the player.

Trabzonspor are demanding no less than €30m for the Nigeria international, a fee that would represent a huge profit after signing him for just €6m only a few months ago.

Fulham view the versatile defender as an ideal long-term addition, with his age, adaptability and potential making him one of the club’s leading defensive targets during the current transfer window.

As they look to strengthen after last season’s 11th-place finish, the Cottagers are also exploring a move for Thomas Kristensen to reinforce the backline and have joined Leeds United in the race for Shea Charles to add further quality in midfield.