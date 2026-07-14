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Leeds United are now ‘confident’ about seeing off competition to land Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old defender joined Sassuolo in the summer of 2024 from Juventus and his performances last season have drawn attention from several Premier League outfits.

Leeds, Sunderland and Newcastle United are suggested to be in a three-way battle to sign Muharemovic, with Bournemouth also keeping tabs on him.

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The Yorkshire giants are a man down in defence with Pascal Struijk joining Brighton, raising the urgent need for a new centre-back to come into the building.

Last week, Sunderland made a lucrative contract offer to the Bosnian star which will see him earn €3.5m per year, which Leeds and Newcastle are willing to match.

It has been suggested that Leeds are making progress in the chase for the Sassuolo star as they are expected to make their first official offer imminently.

Muharemovic has five years left on his current deal with the Italian side and Sassuolo are looking for a fee in the region of €40m to sanction a departure for the Bosnian.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Now it has been claimed that Leeds are ‘confident’ of bringing Muharemovic to Elland Road this summer by beating stiff competition from Premier League rivals.

The Yorkshire giants are in negotiations with Sassuolo to find an agreement and now it remains to be seen whether Sunderland and Newcastle will step up their interest in the coming days.

Sassuolo will welcome a bidding war between the 23-year-old’s suitors to squeeze as much money as possible from Muharemovic’s transfer fee.

Juventus are admirers of the defender’s talent, but they have not made a move for him and they stand to receive 50 per cent of the transfer fee due to the sell-on clause they agreed with Sassuolo.

Leeds could sign more than one centre-back in the ongoing window and they are pursuing Udinese’s Oumar Solet, who has several European admirers.

It has been suggested that they are now prepared to pay £21.3m to Udinese to secure the signature of the Frenchman.