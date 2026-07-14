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Newcastle United appear ‘strongest’ placed to land Brazilian midfielder Danilo, who is viewed as a replacement for Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes.

Danilo completed a move from Nottingham Forest to Botafogo in the summer of 2025, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Brazilian club.

The midfielder had enjoyed a productive spell at the City Ground, making 62 appearances for the Tricky Trees and registering ten goal contributions.

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However, his progress at Nottingham Forest was disrupted by a broken ankle, before Botafogo swooped to take him home in a club-record €22m deal.

The midfielder has since enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Brazil, registering seven goals and two assists in 12 top-flight appearances while also earning a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

His impressive performances for Botafogo have put him on the radar of a number of Premier League sides this summer.

The 25-year-old first emerged as a target for Newcastle back in May, with Manchester United also keen on the midfielder.

Manchester United have since signed Andrey Santos and are poised to land Youri Tielemans.

Linked club Arsenal Chelsea Manchester United Newcastle United Galatasaray Zenit Linked with Danilo

Newcastle were boosted in their pursuit of the Brazilian when the midfielder rejected a move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

Other Premier League sides are now keen on potentially bringing Danilo back to England.

According to Brazilian outlet Fogao Net, Chelsea have joined the race for Danilo, with Arsenal also admirers, but Newcastle are ‘strongest’ placed.

Newcastle see Danilo as a replacement for Guimaraes, who is wanted by Arsenal and suggested to want the move to happen.

Newcastle will be aware that bringing the Brazilian international to St James’ Park will not be easy, with Turkish giants Galatasaray also keen on the Botafogo star.

With heavy transfer market interest, Danilo is unlikely to stay at Botafogo, with the club’s manager admitting that it will be ‘very difficult’ to keep hold of the midfielder.

With Danilo’s contract running until June 2029, Botafogo are in a strong negotiating position and are expected to demand a substantial fee for one of their key players.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are able to secure the signature of the Brazilian midfielder amid stiff competition.