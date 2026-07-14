AJ Reynolds/Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez has an escape route from the London Stadium as he is seen as a priority by Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln.

The 28-year-old spent last season away from the London Stadium after joining Fenerbahce on a season-long loan in search of regular football.

His spell in Turkey, however, failed to unfold as hoped, with injuries severely disrupting his campaign and restricting the Mexican to just 768 minutes of Super Lig action.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Following the end of the season, Alvarez returned to east London, but there has been an expectation he will not want to continue at the club.

West Ham’s relegation to the Championship is a likely to be a key factor driving an exit and a host of sides have been linked with Alvarez.

Despite setbacks, Alvarez still secured his place in Mexico’s World Cup squad and remained a regular feature before their campaign eventually came to an end in the round of 16.

His attention has now shifted back towards club football, with another departure from the London Stadium this summer appearing an increasingly realistic possibility.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It has already emerged that Bundesliga side Koln are interested in the Mexican and are looking to offer him a fresh opportunity.

The Bundesliga outfit are also exploring alternative options, with ‘talks ongoing’ with Eintracht Frankfurt over Ellyes Skhiri.

Skhiri previously enjoyed a successful spell at Koln and is keen on a return, while boss Rene Wagner is also understood to be pushing for the reunion.

Even so, Koln’s ‘priority at the moment’ is a move for Alvarez this summer, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Although the midfielder still has two years remaining on his contract in east London, the Hammers would also be willing to part ways with the Mexican as they continue reshaping their squad.

A return to Ajax had also surfaced as a possible route for Alvarez earlier in the window, although those links have since gone quiet.

Whether Koln ultimately press ahead with a move for Alvarez or decide to prioritise another target should become clearer in the coming days and weeks.

West Ham have already completed a major outgoing in midfield this summer after Mateus Fernandes sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Fresh arrivals could also follow in midfield, with the Hammers showing an interest in MLS star Evander, although they could face competition from Napoli.