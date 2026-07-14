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Everton are set to miss out on Christ Inao Oulai, with the World Cup star ‘ready to join’ Fiorentina after La Viola reached an agreement with Trabzonspor over a deal.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Black Sea Storm last season, firmly establishing himself as one of the club’s standout performers.

Across 31 appearances in all competitions, Oulai accumulated 2,401 minutes on the pitch while contributing six goal involvements, underlining why his stock has risen so sharply over the past year.

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Those performances inevitably attracted attention from across Europe, with suggestions last month that Tottenham Hotspur were keen on the Ivorian.

However, Spurs have since overhauled their midfield through the big-money arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, leaving them effectively out of the picture.

Oulai then carried that momentum onto the World Cup stage, playing an important role in the Ivory Coast’s run to the knockout rounds and further strengthening his growing reputation.

The Ivorians’ campaign eventually came to an end with a round of 32 defeat to Norway, but Oulai emerged with his reputation enhanced, prompting Everton to develop an interest in the midfielder as they weighed up a move to bring him to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Merseyside outfit, however, faced stiff competition with La Viola leading the race while Manchester United were also credited with admiring the Ivorian, adding further tension to Everton’s pursuit.

That concern now appears set to become reality, with Everton poised to lose out on Oulai as the midfielder is ‘ready to join’ Fiorentina, according to Italian outlet Space Viola.

A handful of details remained to be ‘ironed out’, but they have now been settled following a video call involving sporting director Fabio Paratici and Trabzonspor, paving the way for the move to be finalised.

La Viola will pay €30m, including bonuses, to secure Oulai’s signature, while the Black Sea Storm will also retain a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

Oulai is also scheduled to hold talks with boss Fabio Grosso ‘this afternoon’, with his move to Tuscany now entering its final stages.

The development is likely to come as a disappointment for David Moyes’ side, who now appear destined to turn their attention towards alternative midfield targets.

The Merseyside outfit have already made enquiries about Douglas Luiz, although Juventus’ stance on the Brazilian is yet to become clear.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time Fiorentina have beaten Premier League competition to a midfield signing this summer, having recently secured Arthur Atta ahead of Aston Villa.