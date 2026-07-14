George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are holding talks in a bid to try and finalise the signing of defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo and ‘these are decisive hours’.

Muharemovic is a man in demand this summer following his impressive season with Sassuolo and in the World Cup for Bosnia.

The 23-year-old has attracted heavy Premier League interest with Leeds, Sunderland and Newcastle United ‘pushing hard’ for the centre-back, with Bournemouth also keeping tabs on the situation around him.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Leeds are looking to strengthen their defence following Pascal Struijk’s departure to Brighton, with the Yorkshire club now prioritising the signing of a new centre-back.

Sunderland stepped up their pursuit of the Bosnian last week by offering him a lucrative contract worth €3.5m per year, a proposal Leeds and Newcastle United are both prepared to match.

Leeds though have pushed firmly to the front of the queue, being willing to strike a deal with Sassuolo for around €40m and now feeling confident about signing Muharemovic.

The Whites are holding talks with Sassuolo in a bid to now finalise an agreement for Muharemovic.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, ‘these are decisive hours’ in the talks as Leeds look to agree a fee in the range of €35m to €40m.

It has been suggested that the deal could be finalised, with the Whites closing in on the 23-year-old.

Juventus admire the defender but are unlikely to make a move for him, while they stand to receive 50 per cent of the future transfer fee through the sell-on clause agreed with Sassuolo.

Leeds look to be determined to work quickly and will be keen to try and ward off any hijack attempts from rival clubs.

Defence is clearly the focus at Leeds at the moment and the club are also pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of the French defender Oumar Solet, with Leeds prepared to pay £21.3m for his signature.

The Yorkshire club face very stiff competition for the Udinese defender as well.

Leeds will also need to recruit a goalkeeper, with Karl Darlow’s exit now having been officially confirmed by the club.