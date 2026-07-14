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Tottenham Hotspur are ‘leaking a higher valuation for Djed Spence than Inter Milan would like to spend.

The Nerazzurri have identified Spence as a target as they seek to add a wing-back this summer and are firm admirers of the England international.

Spence played in Italy earlier during his career when on loan at Genoa and Inter Milan took note of how the defender handled Italian football.

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Genoa wanted to sign Spence on a permanent basis, but were unable to make the finances work, and he went on to establish himself at Tottenham.

Now Spence could be in line for a return to Italian football if Inter Milan can find an agreement with Tottenham for his signature.

Inter Milan want to spend between €25m and €30m to sign Spence but, according to Sky Italia (via Italian journalist Daniele Mari), Tottenham are ‘leaking a higher valuation’.

It appears that while Tottenham have not completely closed the door on letting Spence go, they believe he is worth more than Inter Milan are planning to pay.

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Just how much Tottenham want to sell Spence this summer remains unclear, as is whether it will be a deal that Inter Milan can afford.

Cristian Romero could be another defender on his way out of N17, with the Argentine keen to move on this summer.

It is suggested though he would represent a far more expensive option for Inter Milan as Tottenham would want over €50m to sell the Argentine, who earns €6.5m per year in England.

Inter Milan also have other positions they need to address and have been pushing to try to agree a deal with Liverpool for midfielder Curtis Jones.

Jones is now inside the final year of his contract at Anfield and is open to a move to the Nerazzurri.

Liverpool though have rejected an offer from Inter Milan and will not sell unless their valuation is met, regardless of Jones’ contractual position.