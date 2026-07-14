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West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville has learned about Roma through stories told by Netherlands team-mate Donyell Malen at the World Cup and is open to joining the Giallorossi.

The Hammers have already lost their highly rated Portuguese midfielder, Mateus Fernandes, who joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though their relegation is set to cost them their players, they are pocketed a huge £85m fee for the midfielder’s departure, and more stars are expected to follow the exit door.

Netherlands winger Summerville had a decent World Cup campaign with the Dutch national team as he scored twice and provided two assists in four games for his country.

The 24-year-old left winger is not short of admirers and has been linked with a host of top Premier League sides, as well as clubs abroad.

Serie A side Roma added him to their wishlist and they made initial contact for the Dutchman back in May.

Spurs were tipped to make a move for Summerville, but nothing concrete has materialised and it remains to be seen if they up the ante, but Roma are now getting much more serious.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini likes the Netherlands attacker, but Summerville’s demands initially put him beyond their reach.

However, the cost of Summerville has now come within Roma’s reach, according to Italian outlet Il Romanista.

It is suggested he could cost around €40m and his salary demands of under €4m could be afforded.

Crucially, Summerville has been learning about Roma through stories told by Oranje team-mate Malen in the Netherlands World Cup camp.

Roma have been speaking to Summerville’s entourage to agree personal terms, but must also agree a fee with West Ham.

It is suggested that the fate of the swoop should become clear ‘in the next few hours’.

Summerville’s current deal runs until the summer of 2029 at the London club, who have an option to extend it for 12 more months.

They paid more than £25m to Leeds United for the Dutchman two years ago, and are looking to make a significant profit if they are to let him leave.