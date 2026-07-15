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Serie A outfit Torino are in discussions with Southampton over a loan deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but want ‘substantial’ help to cover his wages.

Ramsdale is widely expected to move on from St Mary’s Stadium and after spending last season at Newcastle United on loan, he is being linked with yet another move away from the club.

Saints have made the Daniel Peretz loan move permanent and after being dubbed an ‘inspired signing’ last term, he is expected to keep his place between the sticks again this year as Tonda Eckert’s team look to get back to the Premier League.

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Ramsdale has been attracting interest from Italy, where Torino are keen on signing him.

However, Ignazio Abate’s team do not have the financial means to complete the permanent transfer of the player, whom the Saints value at €20m.

He also earns a significant salary of €7.5m per year at Southampton, which is difficult for Torino to meet, however that does not mean the Italian side have abandoned the idea.

According to Italian outlet Toro Zone, discussions are currently under way between the Torino management and Southampton over a potential loan deal.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Torino though want ‘substantial’ help from Southampton when it comes to meeting Ramsdale’s wage demands.

It now remains to be seen just how much Southampton might need to cover in order to make a loan move to Torino viable.

Ramsdale found himself at the centre of a transfer battle last summer when two newly-promoted Premier League teams in Leeds United and Sunderland wanted to sign him.

However, he chose Newcastle United over the two sides due to the fact that he did not want to become involved in another battle against the drop.

The spell at St James’ Park came with its own share of criticism, with one former player feeling that Ramsdale had not really taken his opportunity.

A fresh start in Italy could therefore appeal to Ramsdale this summer.