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Eintracht Frankfurt defender Aurele Amenda was impressed by Frank Lampard’s pitch for Coventry City’s future, helping to steer him towards a Sky Blues move, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The Sky Blues face a major rebuilding job ahead of their Premier League return on 21st August, ending a 25-year absence from the top flight.

Lampard has already strengthened his squad with the permanent signing of Frank Onyeka, while winger Loum Tchaouna has arrived from Burnley to provide greater competition on the flank.

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Joining them will soon be Amenda, who enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt, starting 15 of the club’s final 16 Bundesliga matches and making 29 appearances across all competitions, form that earned him a place in Switzerland’s World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old entered advanced talks with the newly promoted side last month and is now closing in on a move to the West Midlands.

The Switzerland international had also been linked with Celtic during the winter transfer window and West Ham United last summer, although neither move materialised.

While the deal was initially expected to be worth around £20m, it is now understood to be closer to an initial £15.4m with a further £1.7m in performance-related add-ons.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It is claimed the decisive factor was Lampard’s pitch for Coventry City’s future, with the defender won over by the club’s vision and a four-year contract expected to be finalised as early as this week.

The Sky Blues are not widely fancied to enjoy a comfortable first season back in the Premier League, but Amenda will be hoping to play a key role in helping the club preserve their top-flight status.

If Lampard’s vision proved enough to win over the Eintracht Frankfurt star, the former Chelsea captain may yet have more ambitious plans in store, with Coventry also making contact with AC Milan over Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori.

It now remains to be seen how much more business Lampard can complete before the window closes as he looks to give Coventry City the best possible chance of staying in the Premier League.