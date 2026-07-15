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Wrexham have agreed a deal with Fiorentina for Matias Moreno, although the defender has yet to decide on the move.

The 22-year-old arrived at Fiorentina from Belgrano in 2024 after making his breakthrough with the Argentine outfit.

His maiden campaign in Italy failed to unfold as hoped, with Moreno restricted to just 12 appearances across all competitions before being sent out on loan the following season in search of regular minutes.

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Levante secured his services on a season-long loan last summer, and the move proved beneficial.

The defender established himself as a regular, making 29 appearances as Los Granotes finished 16th.

Now, after strengthening their defensive options with the arrival of Tottenham Hotspur’s Radu Dragusin, Fiorentina are prepared to part ways with the Argentine centre-back.

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Santi, La Viola have already reached a club-to-club agreement with Wrexham, but Moreno ‘has to decide’ whether he wants to complete the move to the Championship outfit.

Clubs played for Belgrano Fiorentina Levante Clubs Moreno has played for

Interest also remains from Serie A side Monza and Brazilian top-flight club Gremio, both of whom are monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation, although neither has submitted a formal offer.

Phil Parkinson’s side conceded an average of 1.4 goals per game last season and view Moreno as a player capable of adding greater solidity at the back should he opt to make the switch.

Wrexham narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs in their first season back in the division, eventually finishing seventh, and will be aiming to mount an even stronger promotion challenge next term.

The Red Dragons are also keen on Portsmouth defender Terry Devlin as they look to further reinforce their backline ahead of next season.