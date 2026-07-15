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Birmingham City are set to see a shock departure as defender Kai Wagner is poised to return to the MLS this summer, with a move ‘in the works’.

Blues snapped left-back Wagner up from MLS side Philadelphia Union in the winter transfer window earlier this year and he penned a deal running until the summer of 2028.

He quickly nailed down a spot in the side at St Andrew’s and finished the campaign with 16 Championship appearances under his belt.

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Wagner made an impact with his team-mates too, being hailed for his quality deliveries into the box.

The German though will prove to have only had a short-lived spell at Birmingham as he is poised to head back to the United States and the MLS, where he has made over 200 appearances.

Wagner is returning to former club Philadelphia Union, where he is the all-time leading assist provider.

American journalist Jonathan Tannenwald wrote on X: “I’m told by someone who knows that Kai Wagner is close to a deal for a surprising return to the club after one season at Birmingham City.

“No details yet on mechanics or money, but the move is in the works.”

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It remains to be seen just how much money Birmingham will bring in from the deal to let Wagner return to Philadelphia Union.

His departure will leave a hole in the Birmingham squad that the club will now have to work to fill this summer.

Wagner, 29, initially headed to the MLS with Philadelphia Union in 2019, joining from German outfit Wurzburger Kickers.

He shone in the United States and quickly became a fan favourite at the MLS outfit.

Having made a total of 253 appearances for Philadelphia Union, Wagner could now rapidly close in on the 300-appearances mark.