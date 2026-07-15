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Sunderland have made an enquiry about Aston Villa linked Feyenoord winger Anis Hadji Moussa and interest in the Algerian ‘seems to be picking up’.

On the back of a superb season in the Premier League, Sunderland now need to plan to sign the players needed to ensure it was not a flash in the pan.

Regis Le Bris not only has the Premier League to worry about, but also Europe, with Sunderland in the Europa League.

Sunderland have pocketed a sizeable €25m for the departure of Eliezer Mayenda, who joined Ligue 1 side Rennes, adding to their transfer kitty.

Defensive midfielder Dan Neil left the Stadium of Light following his contract expiry; Rangers boss Derek McInnes hailed him as a technically gifted individual.

Now the club hierarchy will look to back Le Bris and bringing in more attacking threat is high on their agenda.

The Black Cats are keen on Barcelona’s bit-part winger Roony Bardghji, who recently insisted that everything is fine at the Spanish club, though he could still move.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Now, Sunderland have set their eyes on the Dutch top flight for a wide attacker in the shape of Feyenoord’s Hadji Moussa.

According to Dutch outlet fr12.nl, the Black Cats have enquired about the Algeria international with the Eredivisie giants.

They are not the only club to make an enquiry for the 24-year-old, as Paris FC and Como have also done so and it is suggested foreign interest ‘seems to be picking up’.

The European clubs are monitoring Hadji Moussa closely and the battle to sign him is expected to heat up in the coming days of the transfer window.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that Aston Villa and Newcastle United also admire Hadji Moussa, who is keen on making a move to the Premier League ahead of the new campaign.

Aston Villa could present a real threat to Sunderland’s Hadji Moussa interest, with Unai Emery’s men able to offer Champions League football.

Villa are splashing €64m on Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi and are looking to back Emery.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli also made an offer for Hadji Moussa, but Feyenoord rejected their offer for the Algerian.

Hadji Moussa contributed to 21 goals directly in 40 games across all competitions last term, with his current contract set to run for four more years at De Kuip.

Feyenoord are believed to be asking for close to €40m for the 24-year-old, and it remains to be seen which Premier League sides will make a solid offer.