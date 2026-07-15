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Leeds United and Torino are yet to find common ground on the formula for a potential move for Lucas Perri, with the deal structure standing in the way of an agreement.

Daniel Farke’s side are facing a delicate situation at Elland Road this summer as uncertainty continues to surround who will be entrusted with the number one shirt, while even the level of depth in the goalkeeping department is a concern.

Karl Darlow, who established himself as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper last season, recently joined Manchester United after his contract expired, leaving the Whites with a major void between the sticks.

Illan Meslier has also left, following the end of his deal.

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Even with Darlow’s departure, Farke is still not expected to turn to Perri after the shot-stopper lost the German’s trust last season following a string of underwhelming performances, which the German boss acknowledged.

As a result, a summer move came into the frame for the Brazilian after Torino identified Perri as a target, with Leeds subsequently placing a valuation on the custodian.

It also emerged, however, that the Serie A outfit were not treating the Brazilian as an immediate priority as they looked to strengthen other areas of the squad first.

That stance has since shifted, with Torino opening talks with the goalkeeper’s entourage before other suitors could enter the race.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The Peacocks, meanwhile, have made it clear they will only sanction Perri’s departure once the goalkeeping situation at Elland Road has been resolved.

The Whites are pushing to land Parma’s Zion Suzuki but face fierce competition from Aston Villa, complicating their pursuit.

Torino, nevertheless, have continued to pursue a deal for Perri, with ‘contacts’ taking place between the two clubs.

According to Italian outlet Toro Zone, the principal stumbling block remains the lack of an agreement over the structure of the deal.

Torino would prefer to sign the Brazilian on loan with an option to buy, while Leeds are holding out for a permanent transfer.

Whether the clubs can bridge that gap remains to be seen, although the Whites are said to be willing to ‘soften’ their stance over the proposed formula.

Should that happen, it would hand Torino a significant boost in their efforts to land Perri.

But Leeds resolving their goalkeeping dilemma may ultimately prove just as important for the Serie A outfit as reaching an agreement between the clubs.