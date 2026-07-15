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Leeds United are paying significantly more for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic than Juventus anticipated they would, leading to a greater windfall for the Bianconeri.

Premier League outfit Leeds have been holding talks to win the race for the Bosnia international, who has been a man in demand this summer.

Talks intensified this week and Leeds have an agreement in place to sign Muharemovic based on a transfer fee of €38m.

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Juventus, as Muharemovic’s former club, are due to 50 per cent of the sale price, meaning that €19m will be flowing into the Bianconeri’s coffers.

The Italian giants have been expecting Muharemovic to move and factoring that into their transfer planning.

Juventus though valued a deal for Muharemovic as being worth around €12m to €13m on their books, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve).

However ‘Leeds’ offer significantly exceeded that estimate’ and as such, Juventus will have an influx of €19m into the coffers.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The cash is welcome for the Bianconeri after they missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Juventus had also considered re-signing Muharemovic, with the 50 per cent sell-on clause meaning the deal could be done on favourable terms.

How much Leeds are paying for Muharemovic though makes the deal much more beneficial for Juventus.

Leeds were left with an urgent need for a centre-back after selling Pascal Struijk to Brighton earlier this summer.

Whites boss Daniel Farke will hope Muharemovic can quickly get to grips with the demands of Premier League football, while the expectations at Elland Road are substantially higher than those at Sassuolo.

The Bosnian was sent off at the World Cup and Leeds will want to make sure his discipline is right in the fire and fury of the Premier League.

Leeds can now switch their attention to other areas, with goalkeeper a pressing concern amid interest in Lucas Perri and the exits of Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier.