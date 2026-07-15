Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool have received a huge setback in their hunt for French winger Bradley Barcola, with the Paris Saint-Germain star now claimed to have ‘rejected’ a move to Anfield.

The Reds are staring at a summer transfer window which will bring a lot of changes to the club, especially after the departure of several high-profile players.

Liverpool have made moves in the summer transfer window, signing Spanish winger Victor Munoz, but key winger target Yan Diomande has been clear he wants to join PSG.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Diomande going to PSG though could open up an opportunity for Barcola to move and he has emerged as a key target for Liverpool.

Barcola could be allowed to depart the Parc des Princes if PSG land their attacking targets this summer and the winger is hugely admired at Liverpool.

Liverpool have been positioning themselves in the race to sign Barcola if he becomes available, but now it has been claimed the Reds have suffered a hammer blow.

According to German outlet Fussball Europa, Barcola has ‘rejected’ the idea of moving to Liverpool this summer.

It is unclear why Barcola does not want to head to Anfield and whether he could be convinced to have a rethink, but the development could derail the Reds’ hopes.

In the recent campaign, Barcola made 49 appearances at club level, contributing to 20 goals, and helping PSG lift the Champions League.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He also shone at the World Cup with France, making seven appearances, while contributing to three goals, and reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

Now, it appears that Liverpool could turn their focus to other targets following Barcola’s rejection and the Reds have shown interest in Sporting Lisbon star Geny Catamo.

The 25-year-old only has two years remaining on his current deal with Sporting Lisbon and his release clause is set at €60m.

It is claimed Liverpool intend to open talks for him soon.

Now is not the first time the Mozambique international has attracted interest from the Premier League, as last season, Aston Villa were keen to bring him to Villa Park.

Sporting Lisbon could drive a hard bargain for the winger and Liverpool may be forced to trigger his release clause to take him to Merseyside this summer.

Liverpool though will hope Barcola has not completely shut the door on joining and can be persuaded.