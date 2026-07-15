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Crysencio Summerville’s entourage ‘will prove a response’ to Roma over their offer of personal terms in the coming days, as the Giallorossi push for the West Ham United man.

Following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League, the Hammers are seeing a number of players tipped to leave the club this summer.

One such name is Summerville, who is being heavily linked with Italian giants Roma and first emerged as a target for the Serie A club in early May when Gian Piero Gasperini identified the Dutch winger as one of his priority targets.

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The Netherlands winger further underlined his quality at the World Cup, registering two goals and two assists in four appearances for his country.

Summerville has been demanding a salary of €6m per year, with Roma initially considering the figure too high on top of the transfer fee required to sign him.

However, there has been movement and Roma consider Summerville to now potentially be in reach.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roma have made an initial verbal offer worth €4.5m per year to Summerville’s entourage, who will ‘provide a response in the coming days’.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The contact between Roma and Summerville’s camp took place on Tuesday, while the Giallorossi are prepared to pay West Ham a fee of €40m plus add-ons for the Dutchman.

The Hammers, who recently lost their highly rated Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, have no intention of selling their best player at a bargain price.

It remains to be seen how Summerville’s entourage will respond to Roma’s offer, as their decision will play a crucial role in determining where the winger plays next season.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer market in full swing, West Ham are looking to make quality additions to their squad, with securing an immediate return to the Premier League their clear objective.

The Hammers have been boosted in their pursuit of Franculino Dju as FC Midtjylland have rejected a bid from a Saudi Pro League club for the Guinea-Bissau international.

Another player tipped to leave the Irons this summer is Edson Alvarez, who now has an escape route from the London Stadium as he is seen as a priority by Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln.