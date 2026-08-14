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West Brom have not banked as much as £1.2m from selling midfielder Alex Mowatt to Championship rivals Derby County.

The Baggies have just cashed in on Mowatt, selling him to John Eustace’s Derby outfit, where he has now put pen to paper to a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old captained West Brom last season and made 39 appearances in the Championship, helping the club narrowly avoid relegation to League One.

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With Mowatt inside the final year of his contract at West Brom, the club agreed to a sale to Derby, but the exact fee is a source of fierce debate.

It has been suggested in some quarters that the Baggies managed to bank £1.2m for the midfielder, however that is wide of the mark.

It was then claimed the sale price was around £600,000, but that too is not correct.

Journalist Steve Hermon wrote on X: “I understand that the fee Albion have received for Alex Mowatt is more than the £600k that’s being reported elsewhere.

Club played for Leeds United Barnsley Oxford United West Brom Middlesbrough Derby County Clubs Alex Mowatt has played for

“The £1.2m that was being floated yesterday is also inaccurate.”

As such, it remains unclear exactly how much West Brom got from selling Mowatt, but the midfielder was one of the higher earners at the Hawthorns and so his departure will also take pressure off the club’s wage bill.

Mowatt has departed West Brom having made a substantial 170 appearances for the Baggies, scoring 14 goals.

Now the midfielder is preparing for a new challenge with Derby, who will hope to put themselves in the promotion shake-up in the Championship this season.

Derby are due to open their Championship campaign on Saturday by taking on Charlton Athletic at the Valley, while West Brom head into life without Mowatt by travelling to take on Philippe Clement’s Norwich City outfit.