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Arsenal‘s approach for former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is to the player’s camp and not Bayer Leverkusen at present, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 23-year-old centre-back came through Liverpool’s academy system and he made 58 senior appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool decided to cash in on Quansah last summer, selling him to Leverkusen, but working to keep some control over his future by inserting a buy-back clause into the agreement.

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It was suggested earlier this summer that Liverpool were looking to bring him back, but the deadline for the buy-back clause came and went.

The centre-back featured regularly for Leverkusen last season and made three outings for the England national team during the recently finished World Cup.

He is now on Premier League champions Arsenal’s radar as Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a centre-back, with William Saliba set to miss out on the early part of the season.

It was suggested that the Gunners are in negotiations with the Bundesliga outfit for Quansah’s return, but it has been claimed that there is no truth in that.

Club Years Liverpool 2023-2025 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 2025- Jarell Quansah’s career history

The Gunners are instead talking to Quansah’s camp and exploring a move from that end before potentially contacting Leverkusen.

If Arsenal start to make concrete progress on a move for Quansah then Liverpool will have to decide what to do.

Liverpool could have brought Quansah back this summer, but if they want to use the buy-back clause then they will have to wait until 2027, when, if triggered, they have to pay €60m.

However, with Arsenal in the race for his signature in the ongoing window Liverpool are in risk of losing the opportunity to trigger the second buy-back clause.

This summer Liverpool have signed Ronald Araujo from Barcelona on loan and they have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer if the 26-year-old manages to impress Andoni Iraola.

That could well mean that Liverpool decide not to rival Arsenal for Quansah, giving the Gunners a free run at the centre-back.