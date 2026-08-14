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Celtic have ‘alternative and cheaper targets’ than Blackburn Rovers’ Balsaz Toth as they look to bring in another goalkeeper before the window closes, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kasper Schmeichel called time on his career earlier this summer and Celtic have been aiming to add another goalkeeper to Martin O’Neill’s squad.

Vijiami Sinisalo has started between the posts in Celtic’s opening two matches and has also recorded a clean sheet, but the club want solid competition for the Finland international.

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Las Palmas goalkeeper Dinko Horkas was identified as a leading candidate for the role, although that avenue looks to have lost some momentum due to the Spanish side’s asking price.

Toth is on Celtic’s radar as an option, but crucially, the Scottish champions may not sign him if the price is not right.

Celtic have ‘alternative and cheaper targets’ to the 28-year-old goalkeeper, with Blackburn’s price tag currently higher than the Bhoys want to pay.

The Hungary international is entering the final year of his contract and has already rejected an extension offer from Blackburn, with the custodian seeking a fresh challenge.

Goalkeeper Club Dinko Horkas Las Palmas Balazs Toth Blackburn Rovers Leo Cavallius Brommapojkarna Goalkeepers linked with Celtic

Swedish goalkeeper Leo Cavallius could emerge as one such alternative for Celtic as they are preparing to lodge a bid to sign him.

Cavallius is on the books at Brommapojkarna and has caught the eye with his performances in the Allsvenskan.

Celtic are not alone in wanting him however as there is also interest from Italian side Parma.

It remains to be seen what other goalkeepers Celtic might be looking at, but Blackburn could well have to cut their price tag for Toth if they do want to make a deal with the Scottish champions possible.

Celtic have hit the accelerator in the transfer market in recent weeks and have just brought in highly rated midfielder Mika Baur from Paderborn.

He is expected to slot in as a replacement for Arne Engels, who is being sold to West Ham United on a deal which could reach £30m.