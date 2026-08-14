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Celtic winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha is set to leave Glasgow in the coming days, with it suggested he has been a ‘casualty of Martin O’Neill’s tactical approach’.

Last year’s summer signing failed to make an impact in Scotland and hardly featured for the Hoops, ending with just 18 appearances overall.

His performances came under the scanner quite often, with one former player insisting that the 25-year-old had no thought in his head whatsoever of driving at anyone when he got the ball.

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Celtic have already made more attacking signings already this summer, pushing the winger further down the pecking order under O’Neill.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, is ‘set to leave’ Celtic and is a ‘casualty of Martin O’Neill’s tactical approach’.

The winger does have interest already, with Italian side Monza, Swiss giants Basel and German club Elversberg all having looked at him closely.

The race for his signature, therefore, remains wide open and one to watch out for in the last few weeks of the window.

Interested Country Monza Italy Elversberg Germany Basel Switzerland Interested in Balikwisha

Balikwisha was one of former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ preferred choices, with the 53-year-old having kept the Congolese on his radar for quite some time before overcoming some internal issues to sign him from Antwerp.

It now remains to be seen how quickly his Celtic spell is brought to an end and what the exit terms will be.

While they have managed to strengthen their flanks by bringing in Haissem Hassan from Real Oviedo, they are yet to find a suitable replacement for Kasper Schmeichel in goal.

Blackburn’s Balsaz Toth is an option, but there are cheaper alternatives as well that are being looked at, with the Bhoys wanting solid competition for Finland international shot-stopper Viljami Sinisalo.

Celtic have been active and will want more signings in through the door before the transfer window slams shut on 3rd September.