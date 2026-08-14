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Crystal Palace have seen Club Brugge put their push for Eagles star Romain Esse ‘on hold’ as they focus on offloading players first.

Palace brought the England Under-21 international in from Millwall in January last year for £14.5m, tying the forward down to a five-and-a-half-year deal after securing his services from the Championship club.

The move has so far failed to deliver the impact Crystal Palace had hoped for, with Esse still struggling to establish himself as a regular in the first team before eventually being sent on loan to Coventry City.

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Esse made a positive impression during his time with the Sky Blues, registering two goals and one assist in 17 appearances as Coventry secured promotion to the Premier League under Frank Lampard.

Despite an impressive spell in the Championship, Esse appears to be out of Pierre Sage’s plans for the upcoming season.

The winger emerged as a target for Club Brugge earlier this month when it was suggested the Belgian outfit were ‘considering’ a move for the attacker.

Despite their opening bid getting rejected, Club Brugge were still suggested to be in talks with the Premier League side to strike a deal for the 21-year-old.

Former PL star Freddie Potts Carlos Forbs Former Premier League stars at Club Brugge

However, the move is not progressing at the moment, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is suggested that Crystal Palace responded positively to Club Brugge’s latest offer for Esse.

However, the Belgian giants have put the move ‘on hold’ for now as they focus on moving players on from the club to bring in cash.

There is now fresh uncertainty surrounding Esse’s future, with his ability to operate across multiple positions in the final third making him an attractive prospect in the market.

It remains to be seen whether Club Brugge will return with an offer for the Crystal Palace star when they succeed in shedding fringe players.

Another player attracting transfer market interest is Daniel Munoz, with Everton asking the Eagles to keep them informed about his situation.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg are pushing to reach an agreement for Crystal Palace target Alieu Njie despite their offer falling short of Torino’s asking price.