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Everton‘s pursuit of Chelsea striker Liam Delap could face a complication, as the striker has been ‘offered’ to Como, with the Serie A outfit ‘considering the feasibility of a loan deal’.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge last summer, committing his future to the Blues on a long-term contract running until 2031.

However, Delap struggled to make the impression he would have hoped to make during his debut campaign in west London.

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The striker managed just one goal across 28 Premier League appearances, with his stock taking a considerable hit over the course of a difficult season.

Chelsea are reshaping their squad under Xabi Alonso and Delap has been given the freedom to depart Stamford Bridge this summer should an acceptable proposal land on the table.

Everton are intent on adding another centre-forward before the window shuts, having previously tracked Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus, while Delap has also earned a place on their shortlist.

However, their prospects of landing the striker could now be made more complicated by Como’s emergence as a possible destination.

Club played for Manchester City Stoke City Preston North End Hull City Ipswich Town Chelsea Clubs Liam Delap has played for

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Delap has been ‘offered’ to Como as a potential addition, with the Italian outfit ‘considering the feasibility of a loan deal’.

It remains unclear whether Chelsea would sanction a temporary departure for the striker, particularly amid claims that they have placed a £50m valuation on him.

A change of scenery could offer Delap the platform to rediscover his scoring touch and rebuild the momentum lost during a difficult campaign, with Como now presenting one possible route away from Stamford Bridge.

Como have already conducted business with the Blues this summer through the Trevoh Chalobah deal, potentially leaving an established channel between the clubs should discussions over Delap gather pace.

They can also offer Champions League football to Delap.

Everton may therefore need to sharpen their efforts if they intend to secure Delap, with potentially serious competition from Como.

The Toffees’ attack was a subject of criticism last season and they will be keen to make sure they have more of a cutting edge in the new campaign.