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Former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is heading for a new destination, with Bulgarian outfit Levski Sofia ‘set to sign’ the midfielder.

The 30-year-old made his way to Anfield from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, arriving during Jurgen Klopp’s first season at the Liverpool helm; he was Klopp’s first signing.

Grujic was immediately loaned back to the Serbian side for the remainder of the campaign, allowing him to continue his development before returning to Merseyside.

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He returned to Liverpool that summer and remained part of the Reds’ set-up, although opportunities proved difficult to come by on a regular basis.

In January 2018, the midfielder headed for Cardiff City on loan, gaining a taste of Championship football during another temporary spell away from Anfield.

Germany then became his next stop, with Grujic featuring for Hertha Berlin before being loaned to FC Porto, who eventually turned his stay in Portugal into a permanent transfer in 2021.

During his time with the Reds, Grujic made just 16 appearances for the club, failing to live up to the high expectations placed on him.

Club played for Red Star Belgrade Kolubara Liverpool Cardiff City Hertha Berlin FC Porto AEK Athens Clubs Marko Grujic has played for

Last season, the Serbian international found himself in Greece with AEK Athens, adding another destination to his career.

The midfielder accumulated 620 minutes across 20 appearances for AEK Athens before parting ways with the club at the end of last season, leaving him on the market as a free agent.

Now, according to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Grujic is ‘set to sign’ for Levski Sofia.

An official announcement could follow in the coming days, while the length of his proposed contract with the Bulgarian outfit remains unclear.

Meanwhile, another former Liverpool star, Jarell Quansah, could be on his way back to England, with Arsenal in negotiations over signing him from Bayer Leverkusen.

Cody Gakpo could also bring his Anfield spell to an end this summer, with the Reds having opened the door to a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.