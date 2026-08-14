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Tottenham Hotspur have lodged an offer of £60m with Liverpool for Cody Gakpo and, though it is under consideration, there is ‘a good chance it will be rejected’.

Spurs have been highly active in the summer window, bringing in Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are now turning their attention to strengthening the attack after making significant additions in other areas during a busy transfer window.

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Tottenham have held an interest in Gakpo since June and are keen to prise the Liverpool forward away from Anfield as they look to add another marquee signing this summer.

The Lilywhites recently stepped up their efforts by entering direct talks with the Dutchman’s representatives as they look to move the deal forward.

Spurs recently received a boost in their pursuit of the 27-year-old when it was suggested that ‘an opening’ was emerging for Tottenham to do business with Liverpool, who are currently in favour of allowing the Dutchman to leave.

De Zerbi’s side have moved quickly for the Netherlands international, putting in a bid of £60m, according to Dutch outlet Soccernews.nl.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

While Liverpool are now looking at the proposal sent from N17, there is ‘a good chance it will be rejected’ by the Reds.

Liverpool, who are also looking to sign Bradley Barcola, could need to offload Gakpo before landing the Paris Saint-Germain star; Gakpo himself has not agreed to a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yet.

Tottenham look likely to need to come back with an improved proposal for the Dutchman, but quite how high they will have to go remains unclear for now.

Another attacker Spurs are linked with is Manchester City’s Savinho, with De Zerbi having distinct roles in mind for him and Gakpo.

Whether De Zerbi can end the summer with both Gakpo and Savinho now remains very much to be seen and doing so will cost Tottenham a substantial sum.