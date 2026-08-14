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Newcastle United have suffered a blow and Aston Villa a boost due to a message communicated by target Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Palhinha played a big role in keeping Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last season and Spurs were keen to keep hold of him.

However, they did not want to meet the option-to-buy price in his loan from Bayern Munich and attempted to negotiate a lower fee, though the trail eventually went cold.

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Palhinha is though expected to depart Bayern Munich, where he is out of favour, and with his stock still high, another Premier League move could be in the offing.

Former Fulham boss Marco Silva wants to reunite with Palhinha at his current club, Benfica, but Aston Villa and Newcastle both want the midfielder back in England.

Newcastle are desperate for an experienced midfielder, after being turned down by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants more depth in the engine room.

However, in bad news for Newcastle, Palhinha has told Bayern Munich ‘he prefers to play’ for Aston Villa and not the Magpies, according to Spanish journalist Diego Pico.

Club played for Sporting Lisbon Moreirense Belenenses Braga Fulham Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Joao Palhinha has played for

Even though Bayern Munich have been told what the player wants, it is suggested that everything remains open as regards where he might end up.

Villa can offer Palhinha the chance to play in the Champions League, while Newcastle are something of a rebuilding project at present.

Benfica linger as a potential different option for Palhinha and a move to the club would mean going home to Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon chased the midfielder earlier this summer, however eventually found Bayern Munich’s demands too hot to handle and changed course.

Bayern Munich will be keen to bring in the maximum possible from Palhinha’s exit and would prefer a permanent sale rather than a loan.

If only one club can meet the Bavarians’ expectations then Palhinha may be left without a real choice to make.