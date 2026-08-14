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PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz wants to hear Couhaib Driouech’s side of the story, after his transfer to Rangers fell through at the last minute.

Rangers worked hard to get a deal for the Moroccan winger over the line, beating off competition from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo and MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Driouech agreed personal terms with the Gers on an €8m deal and subsequently travelled to the UK to undergo his medical.

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However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Gers decided not to sign the 24-year-old, and at the Scottish end it was claimed the move collapsed ‘due to an injury’.

The sudden collapse of the deal left the PSV Eindhoven manager ‘surprised’ as it had been assumed in the Netherlands that Driouech was gone.

Bosz admitted that he does not yet have a full understanding of Driouech’s situation as to why the move did not happen.

The PSV Eindhoven boss acknowledged that the Rangers deal falling apart is a major disappointment for the winger.

Opponents Competition St Mirren (H) Scottish League Cup Jabolnec (H) Conference League Jabolnec (A) Conference League Rangers’ next three games

Bosz stressed that he wants to hear Driouech’s side of the story when he returns to the Netherlands.

Speaking in a press conference (via Dutch outlet NU.nl), he said: “I don’t know exactly what is going on.

“I fully understand that this is a huge disappointment for him.

“I want to hear his story.”

With the Driouech deal now off, Rangers are looking at other winger targets, with perhaps still two wingers wanted by the Gers before the window closes.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window in full swing, the Gers are looking to strengthen their defence and are close to signing AEK Athens star James Penrice, who is set to undergo a medical today.

Elsewhere, a former Rangers midfielder has questioned the club’s recruitment this summer, with the Light Blues still lacking balance in their squad despite the transfer window being well advanced.