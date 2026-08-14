Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace linked defender Tiago Gabriel could cost €30m, with Lecce unwilling to consider offers significantly below their valuation.

The Portugal Under-21 international has a contract with Lecce that runs until next summer, having joined the Serie A side in January 2025, but it contains an option to extend.

Since arriving, Gabriel has established himself as a key figure at the heart of the defence, featuring in 37 league matches last season and contributing two goals.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

His performances proved instrumental in helping Lecce retain their top-flight status, with the club finishing 17th in Serie A.

Gabriel had already attracted interest from West Ham United in the winter window, but I Lupi were unwilling to entertain his departure, viewing the 21-year-old as too important to their plans.

AC Milan were also linked with a move in April, with the Italian giants considering a summer approach for the defender.

Now, with the transfer window open, Crystal Palace have emerged as suitors, with the Eagles suggested to be keen on the centre-back.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

If Crystal Palace do want Gabriel then they must fork out a substantial fee as, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Tutto Mercato Web), Lecce will not let him go for under €30m.

Palace are namechecked as suitors again by the Italian daily, alongside Bournemouth and Benfica.

It remains to be seen whether I Lupi will hold firm on such a sizeable valuation or look at lowering the price if a firm approach is made.

With a price now attached to the defender, the next move could belong to Crystal Palace, who have the financial muscle to make an approach after receiving €60m for Maxence Lacroix, who departed for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese defender joins Pierre Sage’s side, adding to a defensive unit that has already welcomed former Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oscar Mingueza to Selhurst Park this summer.