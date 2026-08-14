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Leeds United star Largie Ramazani is viewed as ‘excellent value for money’ by Valencia CEO Ron Gourlay, with the Belgian remaining the club’s ‘preferred choice’ among their winger targets.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a prolific loan spell at the Mestalla last season and has since made a return to the La Liga outfit his priority, with no place for him in Daniel Farke’s plans.

The Belgian has been open about what he wants and even communicated his desire to continue with Los Che by contacting several Valencia players recently.

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The La Liga outfit held talks with Leeds recently in pursuit of a breakthrough, but the Whites have drawn a firm line over the structure of any deal, ruling out a loan with an option to buy.

Valencia are seeking reinforcements out wide this summer, although boss Carlos Corberan is understood to have reservations about bringing Ramazani back to the Mestalla.

Gourlay, however, takes a different view and is pushing for the winger to make his return to Spain.

Now, according to Spanish daily Super Deporte (via Sport), Ramazani remains the ‘preferred choice’ among Valencia’s winger targets, with Gourlay considering him ‘excellent value for money’.

Winger Dan James Harry Wilson Brenden Aaronson Largie Ramazani Noah Okafor Willy Gnonto Leeds United wingers

The Spanish outfit’s strong regard for the Belgian could prompt another concerted effort to reach an agreement with Leeds in the coming days.

The Whites are understood to be holding out for €8m for Ramazani, with no indication so far that they are prepared to lower their demands.

There are also signs that further suitors could enter the race for Ramazani, potentially strengthening Leeds’ hand as Valencia weigh up how far they are prepared to go.

Los Che, though, can also turn the winger’s determination to return to the Mestalla to their advantage as they look to narrow the gap with the Peacocks.

Meanwhile, Lucas Perri will soon be on his way out of Yorkshire, with no injury concerns standing in the way as Torino and Marseille vie for his signature.

Another potential departure before the window closes is Sebastiaan Bornauw, with Hamburg working to prise the defender away, although an agreement has yet to be struck.