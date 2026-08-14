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Tottenham Hotspur have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, with ‘an opening’ emerging for Spurs to enter talks with the Reds.

The north London outfit have been keen on Gakpo since June, hoping to lure him away from Anfield and make him a marquee addition to their attack this summer.

The Lilywhites have recently been engaged in direct talks with Gakpo’s camp in a bid to accelerate the deal.

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However, Liverpool’s stance on parting with the winger remained in flux, with the Reds giving no definitive indication over his future.

At the same time, the Merseyside outfit have been working to reinforce their own wing options, pursuing a big-money deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool would need to sanction Gakpo’s departure should they succeed in landing Barcola, potentially creating a route for Spurs to step in.

Now, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, ‘there seems to be an opening’ for Tottenham to do business with Liverpool, with the Reds currently in favour of allowing him to leave.

Cody Gakpo Savinho Age – 27 Age – 22 Pro debut – 2016 Pro debut – 2020 Caps – 54 Caps – 13 Int goals – 24 Int goals – 1 Cody Gakpo vs Savinho

Spurs will want to take full advantage of the opening and try to put the wheels in motion to sign Gakpo from Liverpool.

Gakpo is also receptive to the ‘idea’ of moving to north London and becoming part of Roberto De Zerbi’s project at N17.

That combination of factors could pave the way for further movement over the Dutchman’s future as the window approaches its conclusion.

Spurs are also pursuing Manchester City star Savinho as they seek another attacking addition to raise the quality of De Zerbi’s squad.

A deal for Gakpo would not affect their pursuit of Savinho, with the two negotiations being treated separately and De Zerbi having distinct roles mapped out for both wingers within his plans.

It is unclear how quickly Tottenham could do a deal for Gakpo and all eyes will be on the next move they make in the chase.