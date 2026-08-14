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Southampton’s interest in Petar Ratkov is ‘worth following closely’, with Saints now making an approach for the Lazio attacker.

Saints were very close to gaining promotion to the Premier League last campaign, but were kicked out of the playoffs following the spygate scandal.

In the upcoming season, the club will start at the bottom of the table with minus four points after the EFL independent disciplinary commission’s penalty.

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Manager Tonda Eckert will want to make key additions to his squad during the course of the summer transfer window to once again challenge for the playoffs.

Southampton have already kept Cyle Larin and signed Lewis Dobbin to strengthen their attack, but remain interested in Ratkov to add more depth to the front line.

Ratkov could leave Lazio this summer, and according to Italian daily II Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato Web), Southampton’s interest in him is ‘worth following closely’.

The Biancocelesti are willing to let go of the 22-year-old forward in the summer transfer window if an offer is made which satisfies the club’s demands.

Club Appearances Red Bull Salzburg 99 Banka Topola 81 Lazio 8 Petar Ratkov’s appearances by club

It has been suggested that Southampton have made a move for Ratkov, who has rejected an approach from the Russian side Dynamo Moscow.

Ratkov arrived at Lazio from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in 2026 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club.

However, the Serbia international was unable to cement his place in the Lazio starting eleven, making only eight Serie A appearances, with only two starts last term.

Southampton have been looking in the transfer market at other alternatives as well, and Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison is on their wish list, but it has been claimed the Cherries are seeking a bidding war.

Besides that, another option on the Saints’ radar is Karlsruher attacker Louey Ben Farhat, but the club trail German club Eintracht Frankfurt for his signature.

Ratkov still has four years remaining on his current contract with Lazio, but with the Italian club willing to part ways for the right offer, a move away could be on the cards.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton will be able to sign Ratkov this summer, or the 22-year-old striker will stay put at Lazio.