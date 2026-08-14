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Stoke City are firm on their price tag for Lyon target Jun-Ho Bae, who wants to secure an exit this summer.

Former Potters boss Alex Neil brought in 22-year-old Bae from South Korean side Daejeon Hana Citizen in the summer of 2023.

The attacking midfielder has so far made 135 appearances for Stoke City while getting on the scoresheet eight times and laying on 18 assists.

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Bae has entered the final year of his contract with the Championship outfit and French giants Lyon sensed an opportunity to land a bargain deal for the player.

The Ligue 1 outfit approached Stoke with an offer in the region of €3.5m to Bae, but Mark Robins’ side have set a €6m price tag on his head.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, the deal for Bae has not progressed yet, amid Lyon needing to make player sales, and the Potters are insistent on their price tag for the Korean.

Club managed Rotherham United Barnsley Coventry City Huddersfield Town Scunthorpe United Stoke City Clubs managed by Mark Robins

It has been suggested that several other clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen whether Stoke will receive any new offer in the coming days.

Bae wants to leave the bet365 Stadium this summer and Robins’ side are in danger of losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

The Potters have already brought in three midfielders in the form of Ethan Galbraith, Svante Ingelsson and Djibril Soumare to strengthen their midfield this summer.

However, Bae is not the only player who could depart this summer, as left winger Sorba Thomas, who is in West Ham United’s radar, is also drawing attention from Italy.

Robins also wants to beef up his attacking department and they have their eyes set on Ipswich Town’s George Hirst, but they have also identified an alternative for him in case they failed to land him.