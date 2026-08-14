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PSV Eindhoven director of football Earnest Stewart has expressed his bewilderment at seeing the Couhaib Driouech to Rangers deal fall through, casting doubts over the reason why the Glasgow giants did not sign the player.

Rangers were on the verge of signing the 24-year-old winger from PSV and had even zeroed in on the exact date when they wanted to unveil him.

However, they eventually pulled the plug after discovering an injury, much to the surprise of the Dutch club.

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PSV manager Peter Bosz, while giving his reaction on the failed move, insisted that he was surprised and wanted to hear Driouech’s side of the story.

Now the club’s sporting director has given his view on the Moroccan’s failed move, insisting that Driouech’s injury was only a minor one and given the winger was set to sign a four-year deal he does not understand it.

“I don’t understand it. He went there with a minor injury”, Stewart told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Pointing towards the overall length of the contract for the winger at Rangers, Stewart added: “They are making this decision based on immediate availability, whereas it was a four-year contract.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

“It is a minor injury; surely you can still enjoy someone for 200 weeks after that?

“They estimate his injury will be out for much longer, even though he was in the final phase of his rehabilitation here last Monday.

“We were hoping to have him back on the pitch this week.”

The collapsed transfer came amid a major setback for Rangers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by losing a two-legged tie against Polish outfit Jagiellonia.

Rangers are now chasing other winger targets, with Derek McInnes still needing further options out wide.

They remain in the hunt for Girona winger Kim Min-su, but three other outfits are looking to sign him as well.

Driouech could have brought goals with him to Ibrox, having scored nine of them last season.

He also helped set up eight more for his team-mates.