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Aston Villa are pursuing attacking reinforcements, but Juventus striker Jonathan David could reemerge as an option in the final weeks of the transfer window if their initial targets fall through.

Villa recently faced Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final in Austria, suffering a 2-1 defeat against the French champions.

Their only goal came through Brian Madjo, who has earned significant praise from a former Dutch star and has been compared to a Premier League striker.

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Alongside Madjo are Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham, with the former already linked with a possible move away this summer as his long-term status at the Villans remains uncertain.

Unai Emery has been keen on Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, who already boasts considerable Premier League experience and could provide a dependable option, while Villa are also monitoring Serie A striker David.

Jackson is fresh from a season-long loan spell with Bayern Munich, where he impressed with eleven goals and four assists in 34 appearances.

The England international remains Villa’s primary target, however, and negotiations for the Canadian striker are not currently under way.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the final weeks of the transfer window could bring ‘unexpected developments’ in David’s future if Aston Villa’s preferred option falls through.

The 26-year-old, who has four years remaining on his contract after joining Juventus last summer on a free transfer, endured an underwhelming campaign with the Old Lady, who have no intention of selling him unless a financially attractive offer arrives.

Prior to his move to Juventus, David showcased his attacking pedigree at Lille, directly contributing to 140 goals in 232 appearances, and a return to that level could prove valuable for Aston Villa as they prepare for both Champions League and domestic competition.

Any move for the 82-capped international is therefore likely to come late in the window, with Villa intent on pursuing the Chelsea forward at full speed before turning their attention elsewhere.