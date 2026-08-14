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Darmstadt sporting director Paul Fernie has praised Stoke City loanee Milan Smit, saying the striker is certain to strengthen the club’s attack after gaining valuable Championship experience.

The 23-year-old centre-forward joined Stoke City in January on an initial loan from Go Ahead Eagles, with the deal including a conditional obligation to buy in the summer.

Smit made 13 league appearances, but featured for just under 600 minutes across all competitions, scoring twice and registering one assist as the Potters finished 17th.

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This summer, the Dutch hitman is on the move again, joining Darmstadt on loan until the end of the season in search of a consistent role.

Fernie believes Smit brings a different dimension to the attack, pointing to his awareness of space, well-timed runs in behind and intelligent movement that consistently helps him find promising positions.

He also praised the forward’s technical quality and finishing, alongside the high-intensity approach he brings to his game.

The 39-year-old added that Smit has strengthened physically over the past six months after being exposed to the demanding nature of Championship football, with the club confident he can add another dimension to the Lillies’ attack.

Club Goals Cambuur 28 Go Ahead Eagles 13 Stoke City 2 Milan Smit goals by club

Fernie said on Darmstadt’s official website: “After intensive negotiations and discussions over the past few weeks, the opportunity has now arisen to sign Milan Smit on loan.

“Despite his height, his profile differs from the types of strikers we already have in the squad.

“He has a keen sense of space and excellent timing for his runs in behind.

“His intelligent movement often puts him in promising positions, and he also possesses good technique and finishing ability.

“Milan is generally known for his high-intensity style of play, and in the past six months he has also experienced the very physical style of play in the Championship and has further developed his physicality.

“We are certain that he will enrich our attack.”

The Dutch striker is expected to link up with his new team-mates in time for their trip to Dynamo Dresden this Sunday at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion.

Stoke City, meanwhile, also face a weekend test, hosting Swansea City on Saturday as they begin their Championship campaign.

Welsh winger Sorba Thomas, who only joined the club last summer, is attracting interest from Serie A side Genoa, leaving his future at the club uncertain as Mark Robins’ squad takes shape before the transfer window closes.