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West Ham United are one of the clubs to have made bids for Nigerian winger Daniel Job, but it is ‘unclear’ whether Kongsvinger have accepted any offers for the 20-year-old, who has made 15 goal contributions.

The Hammers are set for at least one season of Championship football before they can go back to the Premier League.

And they want to make sure that they are fully equipped to get promoted despite losing some of their star men.

The departures of Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes have made their kitty heavy, and now they are focused on bringing in players.

Celtic star Arne Engels is closing in on a move to the Irons, with the Belgian now set for a medical ahead of his transfer.

Israeli winger Manor Solomon joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur, but the London club are keen on more.

And Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made an offer of around £3.4m to Norwegian club Kongsvinger wide attacker Job.

Scored against Sandnes Ulf Sogndal Ranheim Strommen Moss Raufoss Bryne Daniel Job’s goals this season

Serie A side Lecce are also claimed to have made an offer for the 20-year-old, but there is no assurance that any of their offers have been accepted, according to Swedish daily Expressen.

Belgian club Anderlecht and German side 1.FC Koln are keen on the player, but they have not made any concrete moves for him.

It has been suggested that the Championship side and the Italian club are the frontrunners for Job.

Clubs from the Swedish top-flight outfit also want to get their hands on the young attacker, but the chances of him moving to the Allsvenskan are low.

The Nigerian left-winger has played only 16 first-team games for the Norwegian side, but has caught the eye with seven goals and eight assists already, taking the country’s second tier by storm.

Whether the Hammers will be able to convince the Kongsvinger with their offer to get Job over the line in the coming days remains to be seen.